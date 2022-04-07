Michael Sullivan, 48, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service will be Friday, April 8, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Sullivan.
