Mary Frances King, 72, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mary Frances King, 72, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented