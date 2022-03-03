John Franklin “Catfish” Thomas, Jr., 64, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his residence. Funeral was Monday, November 29, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Gary Lovette officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Thomas.
John Franklin “Catfish” Thomas, Jr., 64, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his residence. Funeral was Monday, November 29, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Gary Lovette officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Thomas.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented