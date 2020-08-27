Mabel Wright, 98, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. A private graveside service was held at Pine Hill Cemetery in Lauderdale County with C. Micheal Sherman officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
