 

Willard Lee Frost, Sr., a resident of Saraland, Alabama passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 81.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Washie and Lillie Mae Frost; a son, Ronnie Frost; and a brother, Curtis Frost.

He is survived by his wife, Eloise Frost; sons, Terry Smitherman, Lee Frost, Mike Frost and Randy Frost; and a daughter, Brandi Avery; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Helen Terry and Vickie Gillespie; brothers, Hillard Frost, Clinton Frost and Wayne Frost.

His funeral was Monday, September 21, 2020, at Celeste Road Baptist Church and burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Saraland, Alabama.