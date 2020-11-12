Patricia Calhoun, 71, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Cullman Reginal Medical Center. Graveside service was Monday, November 9, 2020, at Caddo Cemetery with Doug Cowell officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
