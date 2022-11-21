Connie Marilyn Alexander Primero, 77, passed away peacefully and perfectly on September 5, 2022 (Labor Day) near her home in Port Hueneme, California. A true Southern belle, Marilyn was born in Alabama, the daughter of a boilermaker and a homemaker.
An avid genealogist, Marilyn was credited with connecting countless families through her extensive research and dedication to pristine sourcing and record-keeping. Her work resulted in a notable genealogical contribution in 2021 to the Lawrence County Archives.
A creative at heart, Marilyn was an artist in the 1970s working in oil on canvas to bring to life luscious landscapes and florals. She was an accomplished knitter, crocheter and seamstress, and proudly spent much of her time in the pandemic sewing masks for front-line workers as part of an organized effort that provided thousands of masks to front line workers in Ventura County, CA and beyond.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Connie and Hazel Alexander; and her husband, Cruz Delgado Primero.
She is survived by her three children, Robyn Eads (Mark Eads), Valonda Seward, and Brooke Primero. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Trevor Seward, Ryan Eads, Colin Seward, Lauren Eads and Jared Seward, and their spouses, Megan Seward and Gabrielle Eads; and four great grandchildren, Jaxen Seward, Rayleigh Seward, Eliiot Seward and Emerson Seward. Marilyn also leaves her sister, Phyllis Standridge; and brothers, Ed Alexander and Craig Alexander; sister-in-law, Lois Alexander, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Memorial services will be held on on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at a private family cemetery in Hamilton, Alabama.
