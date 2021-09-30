William Vernon Dutton, MOULTON

William Vernon Dutton, age 86, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence. Visitation was Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with service to follow. Rev. Charles Williams officiated and Elliott Brown-Service funeral home assisted the family. Burial was in Montgomery Cemetery.
He was born July 31, 1935 in Lawrence County to William Robert Dutton and Martha Ethel Jackson Dutton. He was a backhoe operator in Lawrence County for 59 years. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susan Dutton; daughters, Donna Lackey (Eddie), Deborah Jeffreys (JR), Dianne Dutton, Sherry Dutton Minor (Ronnie); sons, Steve Dutton (Cathy), Danny Dutton (Jordan); and sister Effie Brewington; grandchildren, Miranda Anderson (D.J.) Valerie Borden (Larry), Christopher Lackey, Kayla Minor, Case William Dutton; great-grandchildren, Tristan Borden, Landon Borden, Tyler Anderson and Addie Anderson; nephews, Ricky Brewington, David Brewington and Jeff Brewington.
Pallbearers were Eddie Lackey, J.R. Jeffreys, Landan Borden, Jeff Brewington, Christopher Lackey, Ricky Brewington. Honorary pallbearers were, D.J. Anderson, Tyler Anderson and Case William Dutton.
