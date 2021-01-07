Naomi “Omie” Henderson Jenkins passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. Graveside service was Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens. Her nephew, Jonathan Henderson officiated with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
