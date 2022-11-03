Sadie (McLemore) Williams, 84, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Cottage of the Shoals. Graveside service was Monday, October 31, 2022, at Midway Memorial Natural Gardens with Rev. Matt Adams officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing
