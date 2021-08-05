Melvin Wylie, 89, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehab. Funeral was Monday, August 2, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Melvin was a veteran of the US Air Force.
