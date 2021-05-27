Randy Joe Wallace, 56, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at his home. Funeral was Tuesday, May 25 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Andy Hughes officiating. Burial was in Bald Knob Cemetery.
