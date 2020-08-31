Marie Reeves Harville, HILLSBORO

Marie Reeves Harville, 90, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Rutherford Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include her children, Bobby Dye, Barry Harville, Ricky Harville, Rory Harville (Renita), Beth Helms (Keith) and Robbie Harville; sister, Melba Reeves; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Harville; daughter, Brenda Wilder; son Boyce Harville; and parents David and Nettie Reeves.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
