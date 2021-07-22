Virginia Ann Scoggins, 77, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home. Graveside service was Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Providence Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Virginia was married to James Scoggins.
