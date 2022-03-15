Funeral for Jerry Bryant, 45, of Trinity was Friday, March 11, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. Burial was in Providence Cemetery. Visitation was one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Bryant, who died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born, January 7, 1977, to Jerry Bryant and Cathy Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include, sons, Trevor Bryant, Austin Bryant, Logan Bryant, James Robinson; daughters, Anyssa Lee, Alexis Treadway, Olivia Treadway Allie Brookover; mother, Cathy Bryant; brothers, Jerry Bryant, Jr., Christopher Bryant, Sr., Timothy Bryant, Sr., Keith Bryant; sisters, April Bryant, Rebakah Purser; and 2 grandchildren.
Pallbearers were James Robinson, Timothy Bryant, Glenn Bryant, Christopher Bryant, Marcos Cruz, Noah Guitterez, Joshua Purser, Casey Bryant.
