Scotty Standridge, 52, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Standridge officiating. Burial was in Caddo Cemetery.
