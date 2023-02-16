Andrea “Ann” Parker, 66, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Lawrence Medical Center. Funeral was Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Old Liberty Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Parker.
