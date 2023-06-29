James “John” Douglas Bates, 79, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at NHC. Funeral was Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Charles Williams officiating. Burial was in Johnson Cemetery in Danville, AL.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- 1 killed after car chase ends in gunfire exchange with state trooper
- Essence Festival of Culture 2023 kicks off in New Orleans
- 10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches
- The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
- Former Alabama lawmakers pleads guilty in kickbacks case
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama
- Railroads CSX and CPKC will invest in connecting their networks to increase traffic in Southeast
- Ex-Barbour County sheriff pleads guilty to ethics charge involving diverted funds
Most Popular
Articles
- Double bogey: Rattlesnake strikes man during golf tournament
- Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
- CPR saves a life
- Ambrose to build $54.2m warehouse for First Solar
- Part 3: The Johnny Frank Stephenson story continues
- County fireworks shows start this weekend
- Play ball: New travel fields open in Moulton
- Deadline for Torchbearers June 30
- New Alabama law will require students to complete financial literacy course
- Aderholt announces $1.6 million for Courtland
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.