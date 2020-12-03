Malcolm “Mack” Liles, 81, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence. Graveside service was held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Mack is the husband of Frances Saint Liles.
