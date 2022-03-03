Brenda Bailey, 73, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home. A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
Brenda was married to the late JD Bailey.
