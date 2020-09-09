Allene Wilkerson Littrell Moulton

Mrs. Allene Wilkerson Littrell entered into rest on September 7, 2020. Mrs. Littrell’s love of family was at the forefront of her life. She was kind, generous and a good friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed sewing beautiful clothes for her children, gardening, baking for friends, and hosting large family gatherings. Over the years she made lovely wedding cakes for many brides in the community. Before she retired she had been an active member of the Moulton business community. She was an active member of Moulton Baptist Church and a member of the choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband W. G. Littrell. She is survived by her sister Lucille Folkert; children, Bill Littrell (Susie), Mike Littrell, Sarah Williams (Rudy), and Melissa Smith (Brian); grandchildren, KaDe Tidwell (Scott) Allie Marcoccia (Derek), Jessica Williams, Ginnie Littrell, Emily Jackson (Matt), Amanda Smith and Jackson Smith; and great grandchildren, Kate
Marcoccia and Kylora Tidwell. Graveside service will be held for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donaDons may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Moulton Baptist
Church.
