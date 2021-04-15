Murphy Beshears, III, 63, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his residence. Memorial service was Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Martin officiating.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Defense rests without Chauvin testimony at murder trial
- Mayor's request for release of school shooting video denied
- 2 drivers, 4 children injured in Moulton collision Wednesday
- Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
- Funeral of US Capitol Officer William Evans underway
- Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a "culture change"
- Chicago to release video of cop fatally shooting 13-year-old
- US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Most Popular
Articles
- Trinity woman charged with child abuse as toddler dies at Birmingham hospital
- Decatur man arrested on drug charges after trying to pass off fake $20 bills
- Lawrence deputies arrest Rogersville man on drug charges
- 68-year-old Moulton woman dies in Saturday crash
- LC agents assist in Tuscumbia drug raid More than $120,000 worth of meth, marijuana seized
- If you are a Joe Wheeler lineman, you might….
- Lawrence County resident Allen Pickens named state’s 2020 Farm-City Volunteer
- Lawrence County names Walker as new football coach
- Moulton begins design for new press box at H.A. Alexander sportsplex
- Roger Dale Corum, MOULTON
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented