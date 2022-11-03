Mildred Davis, 85, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. Visitation will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 11-1, directly followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery in Elgin.
