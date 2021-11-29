Katherine Kruithoff, HATTON

Katherine Virginia Kruithoff, 67, of Hatton passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at her home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 29 at Providence Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting.
Born on October 1, 1954 to the late Gurnie and Audrey Parker, Katherine attended Hatton High School. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Kim and Jimmy Holcombe, Casey and Heather Kruithoff, and Stacy Kruithoff; grandchildren, Emily and Britton Gallien, Colby Holcombe, Gage, Sophie and Liam Kruithoff, Allie Nevaeh; and nephews, Torey Jeffreys, Joshua Parker, Tyler Parker, and Marcus Parker.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Kruithoff; brothers, Gwyn Parker and Rodney Parker; and sister, Elizabeth Jeffreys.
Pallbearers will be Gage Kruithoff, Colby Holcombe, Jimmy Holcombe, Britton Gallien, Keith Coan, and Duston Coan.
Katherine’s children extends special thanks to Bernice Givens, her Shoals Hospice nurses, Shelby, Christy and Luci, and her family and friends for their care and support.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences.
Commented