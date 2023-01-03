Elaine Harris Mote, 89, of Moulton, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lawrence Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 and from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Moulton United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Wannell Scott officiating. Burial will be at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on July 24, 1933 to the late Lowe and Katie Mae Burgess Harris, Elaine treasured life with her precious family, extended family and many friends. She was a lifelong member of the Moulton First United Methodist Church and served in many roles and ministries. She loved music and started playing piano and singing as a child. She served as the church organist for many years and loved singing in the choir. Besides music, she loved arts and crafts, travel and big family get-togethers. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she made every effort to keep up with their lives and accomplishments. She was loved and cherished by most everyone she met and was a shining example to all of a life well lived.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Sylvia) Mote, Royal Douglas, Jan (Joel) Sandlin; grandchildren, Adam Sandlin, Jodie Mote, Mandy Norgard, Stephanie Jones, Nicole Patterson, AJ Sandlin, Josh Mote, Jessie Terry; 29 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Royal Mote; infant daughter, Rebecca Kaye Mote; parents; and brothers, Holt Harris and Clayton Harris.
Pallbearers will be Adam Sandlin, Jodie Mote, AJ Sandlin, Josh Mote, Jeremy Norgard, Brandon Terry, Scott Patterson, and Roy Sandlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moulton United Methodist Church or the Paralyzed Veterans of America at www.pva.org.
