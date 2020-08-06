Nora Angelia Densmore Holliday, 80, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Funeral was Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Her son is Levon K. Terry.
Nora Angelia Densmore Holliday, 80, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Funeral was Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Her son is Levon K. Terry.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented