Lee Edward Pride, 65, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Funeral was Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at First Missionary Baptist Church of Courtland. Burial was in West Lawrence Courtland Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
