Madalyn Terry, 88, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Funeral was Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Moulton Baptist Church with Bro. Jesse Reeder officiating. Burial was in Sivley Cemetery with Elliott-Brown Service directing.
