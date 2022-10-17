 

Memorial Service for Dorothy Nell Alexander, 70, of Moulton will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Elliott Brown-Service Chapel. The family will have a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service time. The burial will be at Aldridge Grove Church cemetery  with Elliott Brown-Service directing.

Mrs. Alexander was born in Lawrence County, Alabama, on May19, 1952 to William Anderson Craft and Ruby Pearline Jones. 

She is survived by husband, Gary Don Alexander; daughter, Candy Melson (Patrick); two grandchildren, Cory Melson (Holly) and Conner Melson (Brooke); great grandchildren, Kamryn Melson, Chipper Melson, Emma Nichole Melson; brothers and sisters,  Roger Craft (Kathy), Debra Stinnett, Nina Haggermaker, Paulette Bond, Wanda Watts, Ann Pitt (Jimmy), Robert Terry (Lisa).