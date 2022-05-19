Michael “Mike” Sparks, 66, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Memorial Service was Sunday, May 15, 2022, at The Sparks Place. Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
