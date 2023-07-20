Randy Wayne Hill, 66, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. Funeral was Monday, July 17, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Wayne Turner and Kenneth Johnson officiating. Burial was in Liberty United Methodist Cemetery.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Alabama executes man for the 2001 beating death of a woman, resuming lethal injections after review
- Alabama GOP shows little willingness to follow court orders for 2nd Black congressional district
- Regions Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Homes become 'air fryers' in Phoenix heat, people ration AC due to cost
- Alabama has executed a man for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumes lethal injections following review
- Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
- Texas is largest state to leave bipartisan national effort to prevent voter fraud
- ServisFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Most Popular
Articles
- Tractor pull set for next Saturday, July 22
- A real people person
- Common corn: Courtland’s special garden
- Council discusses Sunday alcohol sales
- Moulton accepts construction bid, approves short-term CDs
- Roaring on the Fairgrounds this Saturday
- Motorcycle wreck puts alleged robber in jail
- Double bogey: Rattlesnake strikes man during golf tournament
- Blues festival to celebrate Ben Echols
- Parking overflowing at new fields
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.