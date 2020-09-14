Bonnie Bolan Gatlin, TOWN CREEK

Bonnie Bolan Gatlin, 56, of Town Creek, Alabama went to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born on November 28, 1963 in Russellville, Alabama to Johnny and Sue Bond.
Bonnie is survived by her parents; one brother, Michael Bond (Dee Dee); one sister, Sandra Wallace (Dwight); nieces, nephews, great nieces and one great nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Ray “Buzz” Gatlin, Jr.; grandparents, GW and Effie Bond and John Frank and Liddie Aaron.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Bro. Sam Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Special thanks are extended to the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice.
Special thanks are extended to the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice.
