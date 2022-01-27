Frances C. Simmons, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at her residence. A graveside was held Jones Chapel Cemetery Friday, October 22, 2021, with Gary Carter officiating and Elliott Brown-Service directing.
Frances C. Simmons, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at her residence. A graveside was held Jones Chapel Cemetery Friday, October 22, 2021, with Gary Carter officiating and Elliott Brown-Service directing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented