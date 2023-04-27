Judy Anita Hale-Whisenant, 77, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Mitchell Hollingsworth NRC in Florence. Funeral was Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery.
