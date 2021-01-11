Sam Spruell, 63, of Mt. Hope, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at St. Vincent in Birmingham, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Spruell; a son, Jonathon Spruell (Kristi); daughter, Elizabeth Rhodes (Ricky); mother, Sue Spruell; sister, Judy Spruell; brother, Wayne Spruell (Sherry); five grandchilren, Shelby, Madi, Max, Mia, and Cam.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hershel Spruell.
There will be a private family-only service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Caring Place in Mt. Hope, AL.
Paypal: paypal.me/caringplace
Venmo: Caring-Place
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.