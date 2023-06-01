Bernice Long, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Decatur. Graveside service was held Friday, May 26, 2023, at Midway Memorial Garden with Abby Prevost officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Bernice Long, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Decatur. Graveside service was held Friday, May 26, 2023, at Midway Memorial Garden with Abby Prevost officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.