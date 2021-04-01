Bertha Mae Holtzclaw, 91, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Bertha Mae Holtzclaw, 91, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.