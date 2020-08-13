Paul David Craig, 67, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens.
David was the husband of 40 years to Joyce Ann Craig.
