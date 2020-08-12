Jeremy Wakefield, HARTSELLE

Jeremy Wakefield, 44, formerly of Double Springs passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, in Earlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN.
Born February 22, 1976 in Baton Rouge, LA, he is the son of Deborah Lynn Page and Arlin “Laymon” Wakefield, Jr. and the husband of Marisa Cox Wakefield. He graduated from Winston County High School and completed his Associates in Applied Science at Wallace State Community College. Jeremy and Marisa were married for 17 years. They had two children, Brady Laymon and Abigail Grace. They had most recently attended church at Cornerstone Church of Moulton AL.
He is survived by his wife, Marisa Cox Wakefield; daughter, Abigail Grace Wakefield; son, Brady Laymon Wakefield; sisters, Julie Katherine Wakefield, Patricia Lynn Wakefield; sister-in-law, April Cox Linley; brothers-in-law, Lancey Linley, Jamie Cox, and Zach Cox; nieces, Valerie Wackenhut, Mary-Catherine Cox, Brooke Cox, Meagan Claire Linley; and nephews, John Thomas Linley, Nathen Fell Parker Scott and Wyatt Linley.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his parents; and also by Mr. Sam Page grandfather and Mrs. Christine Page grandmother; Mr. Arlin Laymon Wakefield Sr. grandfather, Mrs. Martha “Sybil” Wakefield grandmother.
Jeremy was loved by many. He was kind, gentle and always trying to make others feel better or laugh. He was always available to listen when his friends needed him. He had a love for movies and music. He loved his kids and family always trying to make sure everyone was safe and taken care of. Jeremy enjoyed his job and everyone he worked with at Early Services. We appreciate all the love and support from the Early Services family and the Encompass Health family as well as all of our friends.
Services held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the First Baptist Church in Double Springs, AL with burial in the Double Springs Memorial Gardens. Bro. George Whitten officiating.
“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.” – Unknown
You are missed by everyone although we know we will see your smile again.
Memorial Funeral home of Guin, AL directing.
