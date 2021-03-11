Delmer Gillespie, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. Graveside service was held Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Graveside, with David Eddy officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
