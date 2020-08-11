Rubert N. Dutton, 85, of Posen, Illinois, formerly of Lawrence County, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Ingall’s Home Hospice Facility. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Larry Crumpton and T. J. Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Beloved husband for sixty five years to the late Shirley Mae Dutton (nee Culver). He is proceeded in death by his parents, Claude and Lula Dutton (Nee Rutherford); sister, Jean Brewington; brother, LaVon Dutton; son, Wayne Dutton and grandson, Michael Frasch.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Henderson (Thomas); granddaughter, Kaci Lipetzky (Steve); grandsons, Thomas Henderson III (Heather), Andrew Henderson, and Lucas Henderson (Nicole); great grandchildren, Alanna, Colby, and Audrey Frasch, Alexis “Lexi” Henderson, Thomas “Johnny” Henderson IV and Jacob Lipetzky; his brothers, Gwen Dutton (Ida Nell), Flavious “Teddy” Dutton (Pat), Doyle Dutton (Debi); his sisters, Opal Alred, Sharon Logston, Doris Murphree, and Brenda Warren (Willard); a loving uncle, Benjamin “Mutt” Dutton and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Flavious Dutton, Doyle Dutton, Thomas “T. J.” Henderson III, Andrew Henderson, Lucas Henderson and Steve Lipetzky. Junior Pallbearers are Alexis “Lexi” Henderson, Thomas “Johnny” Henderson IV and Jacob Lipetzky.
