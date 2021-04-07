Funeral for Kenneth McElroy, 71, of Decatur will be Friday, April 9, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. with Greg Alred and Dustin McLemore officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home. Mr. McElroy, who died Monday, April 5, 2021, in Middleburg, Florida, was born August 5, 1949, to Lyndon McElroy and Mattie Lean Fleming McElroy. He was a member of Oakleaf Baptist Church. He proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his family and friends and spoiling his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy McElroy, Bobby McElroy; sisters, Joyce Terry, Gail Campbell.
Survivors include: wife, Jackie McElroy; sons, Dr. Chad (Kristin) McElroy, Chris (Candace) McElroy; brothers, Hayward McElroy, Avery McElroy, Johnny McElroy, Ronnie McElroy; grandchildren, Caysen McElroy, Cael McElroy, Dylan McElroy.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Hood, Russell McElroy, Zach Parker, Hunter Sparks, Austin McLemore, Andrew McElroy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.