William “Bill” Gartrell Holloway Jr., 63, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral was Monday, June 5, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Chris Stricklin officiating. Burial was in Sparks Cemetery.
