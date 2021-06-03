Jenny Legg, 56, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Graveside service was held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Francis Proctor officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
