Thomas William “Billy” King Jr., 69, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his residence. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton, AL. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Neil Carter officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Cornelius King; four daughters, Felicia Terry, Myra Lovelace, Synetheia King and Cora Beth King; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas William King Sr. and Cora Carithers King; one sister, Julia Cornelius; one granddaughter, Mahallie Freeman.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
