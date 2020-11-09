Nan Harriett Alexia Finch Stevens, 102, of Moulton, formerly of Great Barrington, Mass. passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Country Cottage Assisted Living in Decatur. A memorial service will be held in Great Barrington at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her sons, Henry “Hank” Stevens, III (Mardy) of Gresham, Oregon, David Stevens (Jill) of Kimball, Michigan, and Bruce Stevens (Paula Lynn) of Brandon, Florida; grandchildren, Melisa Dutton (Mark), Kelli Short (Eric), Susan Davis (John), Henry “Steve” Stevens, IV, Donovan Stevens, D. Shawn Stevens (Denisha), Peter Stevens (Angela), and Andrew Stevens (Stacy); 13 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nan was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Albert “Al” Stevens, II; and brother, Elwood Thomas Finch.
The family extends special thanks to her loving caregivers at the Country Cottage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Diabetes research in memory of Nan and Al.
