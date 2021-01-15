Leo Frank Shultz Jr., 67, of Moulton passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at his son’s residence. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Fergason Cemetery. Burial will be in Fergason Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Leo loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He also loved fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Mary Melson Shultz; two sons, Shannon Shultz (Heather) and Brian Shultz (Alicia); one daughter, Bria Shultz; one sister, Pam Weaver; four grandchildren, Isaac Kirby, Abbie Kirby, Zachary Smith and Haley Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma Cogswell; his father, Leo Frank Shultz Sr.; and one daughter, Chasity Shultz.
Pallbearers will be Dwight McCay, Dewayne Moland, Josh Mote, Brian Shultz, Shannon Shultz, Isaac Kirby and Zachary Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.