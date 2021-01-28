Opal LouAllen Dunlap Waldrop passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. Graveside service was held Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating and Elliott Funeral Home directing.
Opal LouAllen Dunlap Waldrop passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. Graveside service was held Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating and Elliott Funeral Home directing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented