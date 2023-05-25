Linda Jean Randolph Harville, 78, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023. Funeral was Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Reeder and Justin Pierce officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
