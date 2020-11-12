Dock Flannagin, 77, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home. Funeral was Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Dock was the husband of Karen Sue Flannagin.
